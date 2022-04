2 Adults And 1 Child Wounded As Result Of Shelling By Russian Troops Of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Region - Police

2 adults and 1 child were wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops of Chuhuiv (Kharkiv region).

Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Grief in families again. A child born in 2010, diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to the right and left thigh and right and left lower leg. Mother born 1986, diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to the left thigh. Also another local resident, born in 1953, diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to the back, tension pneunothorax," he wrote.

Tymoshko thanked the Chuhuiv policemen who came to the aid of the wounded, and once again urged the residents of Kharkiv and the region to stay at home, despite the holiday.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 3 people were killed and 7 were injured as a result of shelling by the invaders of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region on April 23.