Russia is keeping Ukrainian prisoners in general regime penal colonies.

Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada Liudmyla Denisova announced this on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Denisova noted that, in violation of the Geneva Convention of 1949, Russia is holding captive Ukrainian soldiers in penal colonies without converting prisons into prisoner-of-war camps.

According to her, the prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in general regime penal colonies in Rostov region.

The invaders use two penitentiary institutions in the south of Russia: general regime colony No. 1 in the city of Zverevo, and also No. 12 in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

“A month and a half ago, the detainees were evicted from there to colony No. 10 of Rostov-on-Don, where prisoners now sleep in three shifts. And the institutions in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and Zverevo are now filled with captured Ukrainian soldiers. They are guarded by employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Russian Federation and prisoners who were left in auxiliary work," Denisova said.

She added that the rules for the treatment of prisoners of war are regulated by the Geneva Convention and its additional protocols adopted in 1977 and 2005.

The Russian Federation in 2019 denounced protocols 1 and 2 to this convention.

Despite this, Russia is obliged to comply with the principles set out in the text of the convention on the treatment of prisoners of war, as of 1949.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine returned 10 military and 9 civilians during the exchange of prisoners with Russia on Thursday, April 21.