Russia launches air strikes on Ukraine using long-range aircraft.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Mariupol direction, the enemy continued to exercise fire influence and block our units in the Azovstal area of ​​the city of Mariupol. It delivers air strikes, including from long-range aircraft," the General Staff reports.

The enemy is trying to establish logistical support for the troops by rail.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy continues to hold its positions, in some directions it is trying to improve the tactical situation, shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure facilities of Ukrainian settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have regained control over 8 settlements in Kherson region.