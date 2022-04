Invaders Fire At Positions Of Ukrainian Armed Forces In Several Settlements Of Kharkiv Region - General Staff

Russian invaders are shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several settlements of Kharkiv region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The invaders are shelling the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Kurulka and Nova Dmytrivka, conducting aerial reconnaissance of the positions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using the Orlan-10 UAV in the areas of the settlements of Barvenkove, Kurulka and Husarivka," the authority said.

In the Donetsk and Taurida directions, the enemy is shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from mortars, cannon artillery and multiple launch rocket systems along the entire line of collision.

The enemy intensified offensive and assault operations in the Severodonetsk, Kurakhivske and Popasnianske directions.

There are fights in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Rubizhne and Popasna.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders are building pontoon crossings across the Chervona river near Severodonetsk (Luhansk region) and deploying Iskander missile systems in Belgorod region (Russia).