On April 23, 33,000 citizens entered Ukraine, and 24,000 left.

The State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the day, April 23, almost 58,000 people and about 15,000 vehicles crossed the western borders of Ukraine with the EU and Moldova. Passenger traffic decreased slightly, and the number of people who entered Ukraine exceeded the number of people who left. More than 24,000 people left Ukraine over the past day, 15,000 of them crossed the border with Poland, the rest proceeded to Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova. Over the past day, 33,000 people arrived in Ukraine, of which 30,000 are Ukrainians,” the statement says.

It is also noted that on April 23 about 450 trucks with humanitarian aid were registered.

The State Border Guard Service reminds that you can track the workload of checkpoints for crossing the border to the EU and Moldova (in Chernivtsi region) on the Facebook page of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service, where the data is updated every three hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since April, the State Border Guard Service began to notice an increase in the number of returning Ukrainians.

On the eve of the Easter holidays, the number of citizens entering Ukraine exceeded the number of those leaving the country.