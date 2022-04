Zelenskyy In Conversation With Erdogan Stressed Need For Urgent Evacuation Of Citizens From Azovstal

In a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need for an urgent evacuation of citizens from Mariupol, in particular from the Azovstal metallurgical plant, and the exchange of military personnel blocked there.

Zelenskyy announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Had an important telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the eve of his talks with Putin and stressed the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, in particular from Azovstal, the immediate exchange of blocked military," he wrote.

Zelenskyy added that he and Erdogan also discussed the progress of the negotiation process with Russia, the agreement with Turkey and other countries of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Besides, they touched upon issues related to the defense capability of Ukraine, as well as global food security, which was under threat due to Russia's blocking of shipping in the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 22, the Turkish publication Anadolu Agency announced Erdogan's intention to hold telephone conversations with Putin and Zelenskyy in the coming days, following which he hopes to organize a meeting between the leaders of the two countries.