More than 80% of the Ukrainian military return to the front to continue the fight against the Russian invaders, said Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar on the air of the telethon. This was reported by Ukrinform on Sunday, April 24.

Maliar said that Ukrainian military medicine is winning a huge victory, as it shows good results in healing wounded soldiers. The Deputy Minister stressed that doctors are responsible for the life and health of soldiers at the front and in the rear, and thanks to their efforts, the defense of the country continues.

“And you have to understand that this is a huge victory for Ukrainian military medicine, a very high percentage of the wounded are returning to duty again - this is more than 80 percent. We are talking about the level of military medicine, the quality of treatment and rehabilitation,” Maliar said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled two enemy attacks in Donbas over the past 24 hours. They destroyed about 150 Russian invaders.

The losses of personnel of the Russian troops on April 23 increased by 200 to 21,800 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 19 tanks and 2 aircraft over the past day.

At the same time, Russian troops in Ukraine are experiencing a shortage of medicines, as well as difficulties in evacuating wounded soldiers. Therefore, Ukrainian hospitals and the staff working in them are involved in their treatment.