The statements of Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg about the unwillingness to see Ukraine in the European Union are short-sighted and do not meet the interests of a united Europe. Such statements also ignore the fact that the majority of the population of the founding countries of the EU supports Ukraine's membership. This is reported in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Sunday, April 24.

The Foreign Ministry recalled the words of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that the Ukrainian people are paying too high a price for the mistakes of many European governments, since their biased perception of reality has already led to the political and economic weakening of Europe, allowed Russia to undermine stability in the EU and implement hybrid aggression against European countries.

"It seems that the current war, victims and destruction are not enough for them. To continue, under various pretexts, to postpone Ukraine's membership in the EU or to look for an alternative to it means to indulge Putin's aggressive plans and slow down the strengthening of the European Union by including Ukraine's capabilities," the ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry also stated that Ukraine has every reason to demand objective recognition of its merits and strategic role for the EU, because it is thanks to the President of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people that Europe today can live in peace: "Without exaggeration, our state has become an outpost for protecting EU security, European freedom and European values," the authority emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 22, the Ministry of Economy predicted that Ukraine would become a full member of the European Union in 2024.

In June, the European Union will consider granting Ukraine the status of a candidate member of the European Union at the leaders' summit.

On February 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the EU.