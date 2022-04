Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak called on the Russian Federation to save the people of Mariupol by fulfilling three conditions. Podoliak wrote about this on Twitter on Sunday, April 24.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office pointed out that Russian troops continue to shell the Mariupol metallurgical plant Azovstal from all types of weapons, despite the presence in shelters of a large number of civilians along with the military. Podoliak urged Russia to think about the remnants of its reputation and agree to three "Mariupol steps."

"1. Proclaim a real Easter truce over Mariupol. 2. Immediately provide a humanitarian corridor for civilians. 3. Agree to a "special round of negotiations" so that we take/exchange the military," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would withdraw from any negotiations with Russia if the Russians killed people in Mariupol or held a "referendum" somewhere in the temporarily occupied territory.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine is not yet ready for a military operation to unblock Mariupol.

On April 21, the Ukrainian side turned to the Russian side with a demand to urgently create a humanitarian corridor from the Mariupol metallurgical plant Azovstal to evacuate civilians and wounded Ukrainian soldiers.