The Russian military destroyed at least 7 Orthodox churches in Luhansk region.

Chairman of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Luhansk region, the Russians have destroyed at least 7 Orthodox churches... Russkiy Mir [Russian World] is destroying everything in its path. It doesn't need people, houses, businesses, or cultural monuments. The Russians are erasing everything they see from Luhansk land. Even what they themselves believe in - Orthodox churches," he said.

The head of the administration said that the Christ-Nativity Cathedral in Severodonetsk withstood 4 direct hits of shells.

Despite significant damage, the Eastern matins and Divine Liturgy took place in the basement.

The building of St. Catherine's Church in Schastia, which is a monument of cultural heritage, is partially destroyed.

Artillery shells from the Russian army hit the St. Mytrofan Church in Lysychansk and the church in honor of Matrona of Moscow in Rubizhne.

The church of St. Michael's parish in Popasna was also damaged.

In Rubizhne, St. George's Church was damaged, and in the Holy Trinity Church in Troitske, windows were shattered due to shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 13, the Russian military launched airstrikes on Sviatohirsk in Donetsk region, the Sviatohirsk Lavra was damaged, and refugees who lived in the monastery were injured.