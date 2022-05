A woman reading on an electronic device in a library in Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Guo Xulei.

The number of digital book readers in China reached 506 mln in 2021, up 2.43% year on year, according to an industry report released, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The overall scale of China's digital reading market reached ¥41.57 bln (about $6.4 bln), marking a year-on-year growth of 18.23%, according to the China digital readership report 2021.

Over 70% of these readers are under the age of 25, stated the report mainly compiled by the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association, adding that more and more readers are willing to pay for digital content.

Over 400,000 Chinese digital books were released abroad last year, with North America, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Southeast Asia being the major destinations. Fantasy and martial arts were among the most popular themes, according to the report.