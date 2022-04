Ukraine And Poland To Create Joint Venture To Increase Volume Of Rail Transportation Of Ukrainian Exports

Ukraine and Poland intend to set up a joint logistics venture to increase rail transportation of Ukrainian exports to the European Union and world markets via Europe.

The Cabinet of Ministers has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 23, in Krakow, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signed a memorandum on strengthening cooperation in the railway sector.

"The memorandum provides for the creation of a joint logistics venture between the two countries. This will dramatically increase the volume of rail transportation of Ukrainian exports to the EU and to world markets through Europe," the statement says.

Shmyhal stressed that after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Poland became a key logistics center for helping Ukraine.

Especially close cooperation takes place at the level of the railways of the two countries, and such interaction should be strengthened.

"By blocking Ukrainian ports, Russia is trying to provoke a global food crisis. We must prevent this. The signed memorandum on strengthening cooperation in the railway sector between Ukraine and Poland will increase our export capacity, including agricultural products. Convenient logistics solutions for Ukrainian business allow us to quickly deliver the necessary goods anywhere in the world. This is very important for the sustainability of our economy," Shmyhal stressed.

The parties also noted the importance of modernizing the border infrastructure, in particular the development of transport hubs and border checkpoints.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Poland plans to build a "dry port" to increase the throughput of Ukrainian agricultural products transportation.

"Dry port" is an internal terminal directly connected by road or rail to the seaport, it acts as a center for transshipment of maritime cargo inland.