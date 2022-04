President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Andrii Liakhovych from the post of adviser - presidential commissioner on issues of interaction with public and volunteer formations involved in ensuring national security.

This is stated in decree No. 269 dated April 23, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decree did not state the reason for the dismissal.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy appointed Liakhovych as presidential commissioner for interaction with volunteer formations on March 1 in order to establish interaction with citizens, public associations, volunteer units voluntarily participating in ensuring national security, defense and protecting the state from Russian aggression.