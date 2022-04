The Armed Forces of Ukraine have regained control over 8 settlements in Kherson region.

The press service of the Pivden [South] Operational Command announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our units have restored control over 8 settlements of Kherson region from the positions of observation posts," the statement says.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not specify which settlements were liberated from the invaders.

It is noted that in the Kysylivka area, the Ukrainian military hit an accumulation of enemy equipment and manpower, which was preparing for an attack on Posad-Pokrovske.

Having suffered significant losses, the enemy retreated towards Chornobaivka.

It is indicated that the total losses of the enemy on April 23 in southern Ukraine amounted to: 74 invaders and 13 pieces of equipment (2 tanks, 1 multiple launch rocket system, 6 units of armored and engineering equipment, 4 reconnaissance drones).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated two Russian generals in Kherson region.