Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg spoke out against Ukraine's accession to the European Union and said that Ukraine still needs to deepen relations with the EU.

This is reported by the newspaper Der Standart.

"We are exporting our Western way of life," he said and stressed that further deepening of relations is needed.

According to Schallenberg, Ukraine needs a different model of cooperation with the EU, rather than full membership or an association agreement.

The head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry also said that Austria can be part of the European defense system, while maintaining traditional military neutrality. He stressed that Austria is not politically neutral when it comes to defending the Western model of life with its fundamental rights and freedoms.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ministry of Economy expects Ukraine to become a full member of the European Union in 2024.

On February 28, Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the EU. On March 1, the European Parliament recommended granting Ukraine candidate status for EU membership.

Now the European Union will consider granting Ukraine the status of a candidate member of the European Union at the leaders' summit in June.