The Russian invaders are building pontoon crossings across the Chervona river near Severodonetsk (Luhansk region) and deploying Iskander missile systems in Belgorod region (Russia).

The press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Donetsk and Taurida directions, the enemy is exerting fire on the positions of our troops using mortars, cannon artillery and multiple launch rocket systems along the entire line of contact. The offensive and assault have been stepped up in the Severodonetsk, Kurakhivskyi and Popasnianskyi directions. Fights are underway in the areas of Zarichne, Rubizhne and Popasna settlements," the statement reads.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy built pontoon crossings across the Chervona river.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy is building up the air defense system.

In the Mariupol direction, the invaders continue shelling and blocking units of Ukrainian troops in the area of ​​the Azovstal metallurgical plant, inflicting air strikes, including from long-range aircraft.

Using the railway communication, the enemy is trying to establish logistical support for the troops.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the enemy is increasing the grouping of troops by redeploying and concentrating additional units in Belgorod region.

Thus, according to available data, launchers of operational-tactical missile systems Iskander-M are deployed 60 km from the state border of Ukraine.

The enemy continues the partial blockade of Kharkiv, shelling Ukrainian troops and critical infrastructure facilities. In order to complicate the movement of units of the Defense Forces in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Korotychi, the enemy carried out remote mining of the area.

The invaders are shelling Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Kurulka and Nova Dmytrivka, conducting aerial reconnaissance of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using Orlan-10 drones in the areas of the settlements of Barvenkove, Kurulka and Husarivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the enemy did not take active actions.

Certain units of the Belarusian troops continue to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions.

No significant changes in the northern direction.

The enemy is building up engineering and fortification equipment of positions 3 km from the state border of Ukraine, in Bryansk region (Russia).

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy continues to hold its positions, in some areas it is trying to improve the tactical situation, shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure facilities of Ukrainian settlements.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 17 air targets: 9 drones, 3 aircraft and 5 cruise missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military in eastern Ukraine concentrated its main efforts on taking control of Popasna and Rubizhne and preparing for an attack on Severodonetsk.