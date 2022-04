U.S. Secretary Of State Blinken And Secretary Of Defense Austin To Visit Ukraine April 24 - Zelenskyy

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Kyiv on Sunday, April 24.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a press conference on Saturday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I don't think it's a big secret, although I don't know if it's known. Tomorrow people from the United States are coming to visit us. I will have a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of Defense and the U.S. Secretary of State, Mr. Blinken," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that during the meeting, the lists of weapons needed by Ukraine and the pace of their supply will be discussed.

At the same time, he stressed that over the past week, everything from the signals to concrete steps and paces has improved on the part of the United States.

The head of state also noted that the United States and United Kingdom supply Ukraine with a fairly large number of weapons.

And, among other things, the United States has a positive effect on the supply of aid to Ukraine by European countries.

Zelenskyy stressed that when the security situation allows, he expects a visit to Ukraine by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The President's press conference took place at the Maidan Nezalezhnosti subway station.

The first rows were occupied by the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, his deputy Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, adviser to the head of the President's Office, member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation Mykhailo Podoliak, as well as the security of the head of state.

Next were Ukrainian and foreign media journalists.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Binden earlier said that the United States would provide Ukraine with additional direct financial assistance in the amount of USD 500 million.