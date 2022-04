Russian troops in Ukraine are experiencing a shortage of medical supplies, as well as difficulties in evacuating wounded soldiers. Therefore, Ukrainian hospitals and the staff working in them are involved in their treatment.

This is stated in the traditional summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to reports, the enemy faced an increase in the number of wounded soldiers. The field hospital deployed in the occupied Balakliya, Kharkiv region, cannot cope with their flow. Therefore, the invaders decided to use the city polyclinic for the treatment of the wounded.

And in Volchansk, Kharkiv region, junior staff of the city’s medical facilities were forcibly sent to the front line in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation in Donbas to help the soldiers of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Friday, April 22, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the invaders had taken 220 servicemen wounded in battle to the Novoaidar hospital. Also, about 50 bodies of the killed invaders were brought there.

We also reported that in early April, in one of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian military seized and mined a hospital where wounded Russian soldiers are staying.