Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal invited the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to join the restoration of Ukrainian cities.

This is stated in a message on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shmygal, during a working visit to Washington, met with Managing Director and Executive Vice President of the International Finance Corporation Makhtar Diop.

"The head of the Ukrainian government spoke about the scale of destruction as a result of the criminal actions of Russia and expressed hope for the support of the International Finance Corporation in the issue of restoring the housing stock and social infrastructure," the statement says.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine plans to carry out the restoration on the principles of "green economy".

"Now we are working on a recovery plan. We invite the International Finance Corporation to join this process," he said.

The Prime Minister also noted that he was counting on IFC assistance in financing the restoration of the transport infrastructure of Ukrainian cities, especially those most affected by the actions of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Shmyhal claims that Ukraine's restoration will require at least USD 600 billion.