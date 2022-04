Invaders Concentrate Their Main Efforts On Preparing For Offensive On Severodonetsk - General Staff

The Russian military in eastern Ukraine concentrated its main efforts on taking control of Popasna and Rubizhne and preparing for an offensive on Severodonetsk.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the enemy is trying to increase the pace of the operation in eastern Ukraine in order to cordon off the grouping of the Joint Forces, as well as to establish full control over Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"In the Donetsk and Tauride directions, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on taking control of the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne and preparing for an attack on the town of Severodonetsk. In the area of ​​​​the settlement of Mariinka and in most other directions, the enemy has no success during the fighting," the statement says.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the enemy did not take active actions.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the enemy continues to partially block Kharkiv, shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Chuhuiv, Korobochkyne and Dolhenke.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the invaders did not carry out active offensive operations, they carried out single shelling of the positions of the Ukrainian military from cannon artillery.

According to available information, the enemy uses civilian trucks to move military cargo in the temporarily occupied territories.

The invaders also continue to use stolen agricultural equipment for military purposes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the General Staff reported that an engineering unit of the occupiers had arrived in Mariupol (Donetsk region) to clear the port infrastructure.