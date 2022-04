Zelenskyy And Johnson Discuss New Military Aid Package For Ukraine Which Includes Heavy Weapons

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes the provision of heavy weapons.

Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"More weapons. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed new military aid to Ukraine," he wrote.

According to the statement, this aid package will include the provision of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Yermak thanked the allies for their support.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 22, Yermak announced that the British Embassy would resume work in Kyiv from next week.