Ukraine Establishes Limited List Of Customs Clearance Points For Cars From EU For Its Own Needs From April 25

Ukraine has established a limited list of customs clearance points for cars from Europe, which are imported for own needs, from April 25.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“You probably already know that there are huge queues at the checkpoints of the western border for more than two days. The main reason is the abolition of customs duties and, as a result, a sharp increase in imports of cars,” he wrote.

According to him, the registration of new vehicles objectively takes a lot of time, which is why volunteers with humanitarian supplies - equipment for fighters, food and medicines stand in long queues for days.

It is indicated that the EU legislation does not allow the creation of separate lanes for humanitarian cargo, so this problem will be solved at checkpoints on the Ukrainian side.

So, starting from 00:00 on April 25, cars imported for personal needs will be issued only at the following checkpoints:

- on the Polish border: Uhryniv, Hrushev, Smolnytsia, Ustiluh;

- on the Slovak border: Malyi Bereznyi;

- on the Hungarian border: Davynkove, Kosyne.

Nayem added that at the same time, partners in Poland, Slovakia and Romania are surprised by such an active renewal of the vehicle fleet of a warring country for which the whole world is raising funds for humanitarian assistance.

“For example, they are shocked by the industrial scale of imports of luxury cars “for the needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces”. To understand, 14,300 (!) cars were imported into the country in eight days after the abolition of customs duties. Including dozens of BMW X5, Mercedes -Benz S-Class, 2022 Audi Q7 and even Cadillac Escalade for UAH 3.1 million,” he notes.

According to the statement, in addition, during the same period, "humanitarian aid" in the form of various fabrics worth UAH 360 million, mobile phones - almost for UAH 200 million were imported into the country without any customs payments.

"Unfortunately, this is how some of our fellow citizens interpreted the government's initiative to help volunteers and the army. I think that in the near future we, together with colleagues from the Ministry of Finance and the Customs Service, will propose to the Cabinet of Ministers appropriate amendments to the regulatory framework in order to correct this situation without prejudice to real volunteers," said the deputy minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 6, the law on the abolition of import duties on goods and cars came into force.