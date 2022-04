Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland has transferred weapons worth PLN 7 billion to Ukraine, which is more than USD 1.6 billion.

The press secretary of the Polish government, Piotr Muller, announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Poland has supplied Ukraine with weapons worth about PLN 7 billion," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a conference of the #StopRussiaNOW initiative," he said.

Muller noted that PLN 7 billion is more than USD 1.6 billion "for the protection of Ukrainian, Polish and European sovereignty."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the leadership of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in the comprehensive support of Ukraine in countering Russia's armed aggression.