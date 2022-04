The Deputy Mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, said that the evacuation from Mariupol organized by the Ukrainian authorities was disrupted, the invaders took some of the Mariupol residents to the temporarily occupied territory.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The evacuation that was disrupted. At 11:00 a.m., at least 200 Mariupol residents gathered near the Port City shopping center, waiting for evacuation to Zaporizhzhia. Instead of the buses promised by the Russian side, Russian military drove up to the Mariupol residents and ordered them to disperse, because now there will be shelling. In fact, with the use of coercion in a rude form, people were dispersed. The buses were never brought for loading," Andriushchenko wrote.

According to the statement, at the same time, the invaders sent buses to a point near the Metro shopping center (located 200 meters from the agreed evacuation point) and began loading citizens.

After loading, it was announced to the Mariupol residents that the evacuation would only be to Dokuchaevsk - to the occupied territory.

According to Andriushchenko, people were not given the right to leave the bus.

"In response to the question why this was so, the answer was that "the nationalists fired at the evacuation point." That is, another lie," the deputy mayor wrote.

He stressed that once again the Russians disrupted the evacuation.

"Boldly, using the attempts of the Mariupol residents to return home and the honesty of the Ukrainian army on the ceasefire, to organize their own plans," he summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said that the invaders could organize their own corridor for the evacuation of Mariupol residents to Russia in parallel with Ukraine.