5 People Became Victims Of Missile Attack On Odesa, Including Child. Another 18 People Injured

This afternoon, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa. As a result of the shelling of the city, 5 people were killed, 18 more were injured.

Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel.

"Odesa. 5 killed and 18 injured Ukrainian citizens. These are only those who were found. And most likely there will be more..." Yermak wrote.

He added that among the killed is a three-month-old baby.

“The kid who was supposed to celebrate his first Easter with his parents,” Yermak said.

Recall that today, April 23, in the afternoon Odesa was attacked by several cruise missiles. As a result of the shelling, several infrastructure facilities were damaged, and local media reported that a residential building had been hit.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 18, the Russian occupying troops launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. A rocket fired by the invaders hit a residential area of ​​the city.

On the same day, Russian troops fired five rockets at Lviv. The missiles hit the civilian infrastructure of the city.