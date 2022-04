A few hours ago, the Russian occupation troops launched a missile attack on Odesa. The media reported damage to a residential building, which then broke out on fire.

Suspilne writes about this.

An air alert in Odesa and the region was announced at 01:20 p.m. About 10 minutes later, Odesa residents heard several explosions.

It is reported that a residential building was damaged as a result of the missile attack. Photographs have emerged of a plume of smoke rising over the city.

The publication also published a statement by the Pivden [South] Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which reported that missiles had hit several infrastructure facilities.

In addition, the Odesa publication Dumska reported on its Telegram channel that one of the rockets fired at the city hit a residential building, after which a fire broke out in it.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reacted to the missile attack on Odesa by Russian troops. In Twitter, he stressed that the only purpose of the shelling of the city is terror.

Kuleba also called on Ukraine's international partners to declare Russia a terrorist state.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 18, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk. According to the mayor Oleksandr Prokopenko, the blow fell on a residential area of ​​the city.

On the same day, the invaders fired five rockets at Lviv. Several civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the hits.

And on April 16, the enemy launched a missile attack on one of the central districts of Kharkiv. 19 people became victims of the shelling, one of them died.