400 enterprises moved from the war zone to safe locations.

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We continue to work on the evacuation of enterprises from the war zone. 400 enterprises have been moved to safe locations, of which 190 are already operating," he wrote.

Hetmantsev also added that 520 applications for transportation have been submitted.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of April 14, 300 enterprises were moved from the war zone to safe locations.