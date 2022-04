The Russian invaders began the forced mobilization of young people and medical workers in the occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The invaders have begun forced mobilization, including medical workers, in the occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions," the statement says.

According to the statement, the invaders are mobilizing Ukrainian medical workers who remain in the occupied territories.

In particular, in the town of Volchansk, Kharkiv region, in primary health care, junior medical personnel are forcibly sent to the front line to provide first aid to Russian wounded.

In case of refusal, medical workers are threatened with execution.

Mobilization activities have also been started in relation to young people in the occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions.

"In order to ensure mobilization activities, the possibility of leaving Kherson region to the territories controlled by Ukraine has been almost completely blocked. The possibility of leaving towards the Russian Federation has been significantly limited," the statement says.

In Zaporizhzhia region, Russian servicemen and employees of the Russian FSB are looking for people of military age.

It is reported that they should replenish the composition of the combat units of the Russian Federation in the most problematic areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, artists of the Donetsk Philharmonic were mobilized into the so-called army of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" without training, who soon were killed in the battles near Mariupol, including a famous jazzman.