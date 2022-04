DPR Lost Almost All Of Its "Militiamen" In Battles Near Mariupol - Main Intelligence Directorate

The so-called "people's militia" of the unrecognized "Donetsk People's Republic" almost completely lost its personnel in the battles near Mariupol. Cadets of the “Donetsk Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs” also were killed in clashes with the city's defenders.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"In the battles in the Mariupol direction, the invaders involved the entire personnel of the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR", including the servicemen of the "internal troops of the DPR" and cadets of the "Donetsk Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," the statement says.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, during the battles near Mariupol, the losses of the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR" amounted to up to 1,000 people of irretrievable losses, as well as more than 2,800 people of sanitary losses.

In combat operations in other directions, the "people's militia" of the self-proclaimed republic irretrievably lost about 500 people. Sanitary losses of "militiamen" amounted to about 2,100 people.

The Main Intelligence Directorate notes that heavy losses among "law enforcement officers" led to a deterioration in the situation with the maintenance of "civilian law and order" in the temporarily uncontrolled territory of Donetsk region.

This also complicates the campaign for the forced mobilization of men into the ranks of the military formations of the so-called "DPR".

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on February 19, the leaders of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" announced a general mobilization of the male population of the uncontrolled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Recall that in early March, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Russian military command intends to use mobilized in the "republics" as "cannon fodder".

We also reported that due to a shortage of people, the leaders of the "DPR" began to mobilize men who do not have any military training. Thus, artists of the Donetsk Philharmonic Society were called up to the "army".

As Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said, the Donetsk musicians were thrown to Mariupol. A well-known jazz performer was killed in the battles for the city.