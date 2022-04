PrivatBank specialists restored the stable operation of all bank services after the failure that occurred this morning due to an emergency with the communication channels of a financial institution.

Oleh Serha, a representative of the bank, announced this on Facebook.

"PrivatBank restores the stable operation of all services of the bank, Privat24, ATM networks and payment by cards for purchases through trading terminals. Thank you for your understanding," he wrote.

Recall, earlier today, representatives of PrivatBank reported that as a result of an emergency situation that arose with the bank's communication channels, many services failed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the day before, representatives of PrivatBank warned customers about routine technical work that was carried out on the night of April 17-18.

Earlier, the bank reported that technical work was being carried out from April 10 to 11, as well as on the night of March 19 to 20.

We also reported that the management of PrivatBank decided to extend the validity of all payment cards for 180 days if these cards expire in March or April of this year.