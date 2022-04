The Ministry of Economy has increased the maximum cost of gasoline (taking into account the maximum level of the trade markup) by 0.7% to UAH 34.1 per liter, and diesel fuel - by 2.7% to UAH 38.66 per liter on April 22.

The Ministry of Economy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In accordance with the requirements of paragraph 414 of the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated December 9, 2020, No. 1236 "On the establishment of quarantine and the introduction of restrictive anti-epidemic measures in order to prevent the spread in Ukraine of the COVID-19 acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus," based on the calculations of the joint stock company Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company, the average cost of one liter of diesel fuel ULSD 10 ppm was determined, which is UAH 33.66, and one liter of gasoline GASOLINE 10 ppm, which is UAH 29.55," the statement says.

Thus, taking into account the maximum level of the trade markup, the maximum price for gasoline is UAH 34.1 per liter, and for diesel fuel - UAH 38.66 per liter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Economy has increased the maximum cost of gasoline (taking into account the maximum level of the trade markup) by 1% to UAH 33.53 per liter, and diesel fuel - by 0.6% to UAH 37.65 per liter on April 12.

On March 15, the Verkhovna Rada abolished the excise tax on fuel and reduced the rate of value added tax (VAT) on its supplies and imports from 20% to 7%.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers set the maximum markup of UAH 5 per liter for gasoline and UAH 7 per liter for diesel fuel and tied prices to the data of the international information agency Platts CIF NWE.

At the same time, on February 9, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers reduced the maximum level of the trade markup to UAH 4.55 per liter for gasoline and to UAH 5 per liter for diesel fuel.