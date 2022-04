Most members of the Finnish Parliament support joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

This was reported by the Finnish publication Helsingin Sanomat, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the data collected by HS, more than half of the MPs, that is 113, currently support Finland's membership in NATO," the media writes.

The publication also published a photo of the parliamentary corps with a designation of those who supported such a decision.

In turn, the Finnish edition of Yle reported that 114 parliamentarians out of 200 approved the country's membership in NATO.

The members of the three factions are completely confident in their position regarding Finland's entry into NATO, the country's membership in the bloc is supported by coalition members, and the "leftists" demonstrate the greatest doubts.

The publication notes that this is still the minimum figure, since many members of the Finnish parliament have not yet voiced their position on this issue.

At the moment, it is still unclear whether the decision to join NATO requires the support of a majority or two-thirds of the MPs.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in early April, the authorities of previously neutral Sweden and Finland announced their readiness to become NATO members due to the military aggression that Russia unleashed against Ukraine.