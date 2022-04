Each Captured Enemy Is Potential Life Of Our Hero In Exchange. Arakhamia On Need To Take POWs

The chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, is in favor of capturing the invaders, as this is an opportunity to exchange them for Ukrainian heroes.

The press service of the Servant of the People party has said this in a statement referring to his words, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I see a lot of comments from angry Ukrainians about why take prisoners. I understand the emotions, I myself recently had the same position, but we all need to understand that every captured enemy is the potential life of our hero in exchange,” he said.

Arakhamia noted that with modern artillery battles at long distances, it has become much more difficult to take POWs, so there are problems with replenishing the exchange fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine returned 10 military and 9 civilians during the exchange of prisoners with Russia on Thursday, April 21.

On April 19, during the fifth exchange of prisoners with Russia, Ukraine returned 60 military and 16 civilians.

In general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine on February 24, during the exchange of prisoners with Russia, Ukraine has returned 242 citizens.

Detained Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk recorded an appeal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He offers to exchange him for the defenders and residents of Mariupol.