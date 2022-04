The Ukrposhta joint-stock company plans to issue a stamp "Russian Warship... DONE!" in May.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Given the high demand and listening to public opinion, Ukrposhta decided to continue the series about the Russian warship. We consider it appropriate to continue the series with a stamp that no longer has the flagship of the Russian fleet, in order to fix the historical course of events in this way. Therefore, in May we plan to introduce into circulation new post stamps with the current state of the ship - "Russian warship ... DONE!" the statement says.

It is reported that such a stamp is planned to be issued with a total circulation of 5 million copies.

"This is not just a series of two stamps, this is a story that is happening before our eyes," Ukrposhta said.

The author of the new issue, like the previous one, will be Borys Hrokh.

Stamp sheets, in addition to new postage stamps, will contain coupons on which the image of the first stamp "Russian warship, go...!" will be reproduced.

According to the statement, buyers will be able to get two in one - a postage stamp without a ship and a coupon with a ship as "a reminder of the beginning of this story, which has already become legendary."

The postage stamps "Russian warship… DONE!", as well as the previous issue, are planned to be produced with domestic (F) and international denominations (W).

The company promises to publish them on the website in the coming days and everyone can pre-order online.

Also, in addition to the postage stamps "Russian warship, go...!", in the near future, other patriotic issues of Ukrposhta will appear in the online store - postage stamps, as well as a variety of merch with the image of the stamp.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 22, the stamp "Russian warship, go...!" was sold at a charity auction from the ProZorro.Sales online auction system for UAH 5 million.