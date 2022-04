Invaders Can Organize Their Own Corridor For Evacuation Of Mariupol Residents To Russia - Vereshchuk

Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk says that the invaders can organize their own corridor for the evacuation of Mariupol residents to Russia in parallel with Ukraine.

She announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I appeal to our citizens who are preparing for evacuation. We have just received information that the invaders may be trying to organize their own corridor for evacuation to Russia in parallel with us," Vereshchuk wrote.

The Vice Prime Minister asks Mariupol residents to be careful and not succumb to deception and provocations.

The Ukrainian corridor operates exclusively in the direction of Zaporizhzhia (through Manhush, Berdiansk, Tokmak, Orekhiv).

Earlier, Vereshchuk said that the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol could begin on Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Thursday, April 21, it was not possible to evacuate people from Mariupol.

On April 20, 4 evacuation buses managed to leave Mariupol along the humanitarian corridor.