Electricity imports from Russia to Finland will be limited, Fingrid, the transmission line operator, said. It is reported by European Pravda with reference to Yle.

Thus, it is reported that the throughput will be reduced from the current 1,300 to 900 megawatts next Sunday, April 24.

The operator justifies its decision with the risks for the electric power system in a changeable geopolitical situation.

Besides, the flow of electricity from Russia will be completely suspended when the Olkiluoto-3 nuclear reactor is being tested.

It is noted that the export of electricity from Finland to Russia will remain at the same level.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, against the backdrop of Russia's invasion, Finland and Sweden declared their readiness to join NATO in the near future.

Earlier, Finland refused to issue a license for a nuclear power plant built by Rosatom.

Also, children in Finland are afraid that Russia will attack their country.

The national railway operator of Finland announced the suspension of traffic between Helsinki and St. Petersburg in Russia.