PrivatBank reported an emergency situation with communication channels.

The bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"PrivatBank reported an emergency situation with communication channels, due to which, on April 23, our clients may experience temporary delays in the operation of bank services, the ATM network and card payments for purchases through trading terminals," the statement says.

The bank's specialists are doing everything possible to restore stable operation as soon as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the bank previously warned customers about technical work on the night of March 19-20, and then on April 10-11 and on April 17-18.