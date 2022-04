There Is No Water Supply In Center Of Lysychansk Due To Enemy Shell Hitting Transformer Substation

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhii Haidai, says that there is no water supply in the center of Lysychansk, Novodruzhesk and Pryvillia due to an enemy shell hitting a transformer substation.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An enemy shell hit a transformer substation that feeds pumping stations that supply water to the central districts of Lysychansk, as well as to the towns of Novodruzhesk and Pryvillia. Currently, this facility is de-energized - there is no centralized water supply in these towns," the governor wrote.

Haidai noted that repair work is underway, and rescuers are busy delivering water for the needs of the population.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 20, Haidai said that 80% of the territory in Luhansk region was already under Russian control.