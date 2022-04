Evacuation Of Civilians From Mariupol May Begin On Saturday At 12 PM - Vereshchuk

The evacuation of civilians from Mariupol (Donetsk region) may begin on Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we are again trying to evacuate women, children and the elderly. Now we are starting to gather at the ring near the Port City shopping center. If everything goes according to plan, we will begin the evacuation at about 12:00 p.m.," she wrote.

On April 22, Vereshchuk said that on Saturday, April 23, it might be possible to open a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Thursday, April 21, it was not possible to evacuate people from Mariupol.

On April 20, 4 evacuation buses managed to leave Mariupol along the humanitarian corridor.