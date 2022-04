General Staff Tells About Operational Situation At Beginning Of 59th Day Of Resistance Of Full-Scale Invasion

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told about the operational situation in Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on the 59th day of resistance of a full-scale military invasion of the Russian troops. The enemy is conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to defeat the Joint Forces grouping, establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and ensure a land route between these territories and the occupied Crimea.

The greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Slobozhanske and Donetsk directions. The occupiers' units are regrouping.

Also, the enemy does not stop inflicting missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure.

In the Volyn, Polissia and Siversk directions, certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus perform tasks to strengthen the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions. In order to clarify the position of our troops in the Sumy direction, the enemy used a UAV from the area of ​​​​the settlement of Glushkovo.

The threat of air and missile strikes from the indicated directions remains. In addition, the implementation of provocations by the enemy on the Ukrainian-Russian border with the accusation of representatives of the Ukrainian Defense Forces is not ruled out.

An enemy grouping of troops is operating in the Tauride and Pivdennobuzke directions, consisting of separate units of the 8th and 49th combined arms armies, the 22nd army corps, coastal troops of the Black Sea Fleet of the Southern Military District and airborne troops. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on improving its tactical position and holding the lines it has occupied.

In order to create favorable conditions for advancing in the direction of Mykolaiv the enemy fires at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To build up the air defense system in the Skadovsk area, the enemy deployed the S-300VM battery.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the grouping of enemy troops continues to partially block Kharkiv and fire at it from cannon and rocket artillery.

Separate units of the 1st Tank Army and the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District, the 35th Combined Arms Army and the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District and airborne troops are conducting offensive and assault operations south of Izium. The enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance of positions and measures to organize fire support for the offensive and organize logistical support for the grouping.

According to available information, units of the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade, which took an active part in the massacres, torture and violence of the civilian population in the town of Bucha, are operating in the area of ​​the Izium settlement and have already suffered losses.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is conducting offensive operations along the entire line of contact. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on offensive operations in the Severodonetsk direction, exerting intense fire influence on our troops in order to drive them out and create conditions for the development of an offensive against Sloviansk. The offensive continues in the direction of Novotoshkivske and assault operations in the areas of Rubizhne, Popasna and Mariinka.

In the Mariupol direction, the enemy continues to block Ukrainian units in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant and launch air strikes on the city, including with the use of long-range aircraft. An engineering unit arrived in the occupied city to clear the port infrastructure of Mariupol.

In the Zaporizhia direction, to strengthen its grouping, the enemy moved a battalion tactical group from the 19th motorized rifle division of the 58th combined arms army of the Southern Military District.

As part of the formation of additional reserves, the preparation of the Wagner private military campaign unit of up to 200 people has been completed. The advance group of the unit was transferred to the Novobakhmutovka area to reconnoiter the area and clarify the procedure for interaction. The information is being specified.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy is trying to improve its tactical position and gain a foothold on the administrative borders of Kherson region. Incurs significant losses in equipment.

In the Black Sea and Azov operational zones, enemy naval groupings in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas continue to carry out the tasks of isolating the combat area and conducting reconnaissance.

Only in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past day, 8 enemy attacks were repulsed, 9 tanks, 18 armored vehicles and 13 vehicles, a tanker, 3 artillery systems were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops managed to advance slightly in the Zaporizhzhia and Izium directions.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an army-level command post in Kherson region.