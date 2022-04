The Ukrainian military attacked an advanced army-level command post in Kherson region.

Oleksii Arestovych, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President, said this on the air of the Feigin Live channel on the evening of April 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From the good news: we covered the advanced command post of the army level in Kherson region. It will be cooler than Chornobaivka. Although this place is not Chornobaivka, they hit it very well. There were about 50 senior Russian officers, their fate is unknown, but I think it's sad," Arestovych said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 17, Arestovych said that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had struck the positions of the invaders in Chornobaivka (Kherson region) for the 16th time.