Over the past day, Russian troops have managed to make some progress in the Zaporizhzhia and Izium directions.

Oleksii Arestovych, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President, said this on the air of the Feigin Live channel on the evening of April 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"(The situation over the past 24 hours) has changed a bit. The Russian troops managed to advance a little in the Zaporizhzhia direction, literally a couple of kilometers, and a little bit in the Izium direction," Arestovych said.

According to him, Russian troops captured the village of Lozove in Kharkiv region and another small village in the Huliaipole direction.

At the same time, he noted that these were "kilometer-long battles" that do not correspond to the goals of the operation declared by Russia, especially for the 5-6th day of its development.

According to Arestovych, the general situation does not change, the Russian troops fail to transfer tactical efforts into tactical success.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on the evening of April 17, Arestovych said that Russian troops had launched an offensive in the south in the direction of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region.

On the evening of April 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his traditional evening video message that Russian troops had begun the battle for Donbas.