To leave Poland in the direction of Ukraine, there is a significant accumulation of vehicles. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service with reference to the information of the Polish side.

The largest queues in the direction of Ukraine are at such checkpoints:

Dorohusk - Yahodyn - about 1,000 cars and 150 trucks;

Korczowa - Krakovets - about 400 cars and 350 trucks;

Medyka - Shehyni - about 900 cars and 200 trucks.

It is indicated that these queues arose situationally, and their appearance does not depend on the procedure for passing border customs procedures.

"In turn, border guards are making all possible efforts to speed up the registration of people: the number of personnel carrying out border procedures has been increased, additional workplaces for registration have been equipped. Given this situation, for faster border crossing from Poland to Ukraine, we recommend choosing other checkpoints on the common border," the border department said.

