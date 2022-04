UK Will Transfer Tanks To Poland So That It Can Send Soviet T-72 To Ukraine

Britain plans to send a batch of Challenger 2 tanks to Poland so the Polish government can then hand over to Ukraine the Soviet T-72 needed by the Ukrainian military to confront Russia.

The corresponding statement was made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a press conference in India, reports The Times.

According to him, the UK is considering the possibility of understaffing the armed forces of its Polish ally so that Poland can send part of its tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the publication, to replace Soviet T-72, Poland may receive Challenger 2 tanks from the UK.

Recall, earlier the Ukrainian authorities called on international partners to supply heavy equipment, including tanks, so that the Ukrainian military can confront Russian troops in the upcoming major offensive in the Donbass.

Besides, Ukraine needs heavy equipment to liberate the territories previously occupied by Russia in the south and east of the country.

A number of European countries announced their readiness to transfer to Ukraine Soviet-made equipment, which the Ukrainian military is familiar with. At the same time, some of them drew attention to the fact that the supply of heavy equipment to Ukraine will weaken their own armed forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 5, the Czech edition of Echo24 reported that the Czech Republic had transferred several dozen T-72 tanks to Ukraine.

And on April 12, the Polish portal Visegrad 24 published information that about 100 modernized T-72 tanks disappeared from the warehouses of Lublin, which then "accidentally" ended up in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbas.

In addition, on Thursday, April 21, it became known that Slovenia will transfer to Ukraine part of its T-72tanks, in return for which it will receive military equipment from Germany.

Earlier, German media, citing government officials, reported that Germany is ready to supply its weapons to those countries that will transfer Soviet equipment to Ukraine.