UN Secretary-General Guterres To Visit Russia To Meet With Putin And Lavrov

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres intends to visit Moscow on April 26 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The corresponding statement was made by Associate Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Eri Kaneko, reports Reuters.

It is worth noting that the UN did not specify what exactly Guterres is going to talk about with Lavrov and Putin.

Recall, on April 19, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Ukraine and Russia to organize the so-called "Easter truce" lasting four days to organize the evacuation of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

And on March 29, the UN Secretary-General came up with an initiative on a ceasefire between the Ukrainian and Russian military for the safe movement of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid.