The Constitutional Court stopped cooperation with the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Belarus.

The Constitutional Court announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

In March, the Constitutional Court adopted a resolution to terminate the memorandum of cooperation with the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Belarus.

The memorandum of cooperation with the Russian Constitutional Court was suspended back in 2014.

The Constitutional Court said that the international community did not remain aloof from the situation in which Ukraine found itself as a result of military aggression, and resolutely stood on the Ukrainian side.

The Constitutional Court received numerous words of support, in particular from the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Lithuania, the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Georgia, the Director of the German Foundation for International Legal Cooperation.

The aggression in Ukraine was condemned in a statement by the president of the Venice Commission, and subsequently the statement in support of Ukraine was adopted by the Venice Commission at its plenary session.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the judges of the Constitutional Court decided to transfer 50-70% of their remuneration to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until the end of the war.