The French presidential administration has announced the transfer to Ukraine of 155-mm self-propelled artillery installations CAESAR. The Armed Forces of Ukraine should receive them by the end of this month.

This was announced today, April 22, by the American television channel CNN with reference to the Elysee Palace and the French Ministry of Defense.

So, the administration of the French president said that Ukraine should receive long-range howitzers by the end of the month. According to representatives of the Elysee Palace, about 40 Ukrainian military will be sent to France to learn how to work with the self-propelled installations.

And the French Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive CAESAR installations and a batch of several thousand shells for them.

"France continues to provide military support to Ukraine. We support the Ukrainian people," the department added.

CAESAR is a self-propelled artillery installation armed with a 155 millimeter long-range gun. The maximum firing range of the CAESAR self-propelled installations is 42 kilometers, the rate of fire is 6 rounds per minute.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, the British edition of The Sun reported, citing its own sources, that the UK wants to transfer Stormer self-propelled anti-aircraft installations to Ukraine.

And on April 20, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Aril said that the country had decided to transfer almost all of its MANPADS Mistral to the Ukrainian military.

We also reported that the German Ministry of Defense is ready to train the Ukrainian military in the use of PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery installations and supply Ukraine with a batch of ammunition for them.