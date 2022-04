After the sinking of the Moskva cruiser and the defeat of the Russian army on land, another phase of repression began against the command of the army and navy, Vadym Skybytskyi, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said. This is stated in a message on the Facebook page of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense on Friday, April 22.

According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral I. Osipov, has already been removed from his post and arrested, and investigative actions are being carried out against the chief of staff - the first deputy commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Vice Admiral S. Pinchuk.

"Due to unsatisfactory preparation for the conduct of hostilities and heavy losses of personnel, weapons and military equipment, the commanders of the 6th Army, Lieutenant General V. Ershov, the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District, Lieutenant General S. Kisel, and one of the deputy commanders were removed from posts. Also, due to the unsatisfactory performance of the assigned tasks, Major General A. Marzoev, commander of the 22nd Army Corps of the southern military district, was removed from the post," the intelligence report said.

The Kremlin's repression also affected the logistics and support units, the Main Intelligence Directorate points out: "In connection with the unsatisfactory organization of the material and technical support of the group of troops of the eastern military district, Colonel M. Ponomarev was removed from the post of commander of the 103rd separate logistics brigade.”

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 20, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported that the FSB of Russia had arrested the so-called "Minister of the Interior of the LPR" Igor Kornet amid failures at the front.

On April 16, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported that repressions and purges of commanders were underway in the Russian Federation for failures in the war with Ukraine.

On March 20, Oleksii Arestovych, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, said that after the failures of the invaders near Kyiv, as well as in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, a phase of repression began in the ranks of the Russian army.

On April 9, the leadership of the Russian Federation replaced the commander of the Russian troops in Ukraine. General Alexander Dvornikov, who has extensive experience in Syria, became the commander.

On April 14, Russian-Israeli public figure, former co-owner of Yukos, Leonid Nevzlin, said that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was in intensive care with a massive heart attack and connected to life support devices, and that about 20 Russian generals were arrested.