As a result of the crash of the An-26 aircraft in Zaporizhzhia region, one person was killed, two more were wounded. According to preliminary information, the plane belonged to Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that the aircraft performed a technical flight.

"One killed and two wounded are now known. The number of crew and the reasons for the crash are being investigated. According to preliminary and not yet confirmed information, the plane hit the electrical resistance, as a result of which the engine caught fire. The State Emergency Service and the relevant authorities are working at the scene," the message says.

