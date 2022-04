Powerful Fire Breaks Out In "Space Capital" Of Russia, Cause And Place Not Disclosed

In the city of Korolyov near Moscow, where many enterprises of the space and rocket industry are located, a large fire began. Later, the "Korolyov Center for Security and Civil Defense of the Population" said that "in the industrial zone on Frunze Street, the roof of the building caught fire." Work was carried out on it, as a result of which a fire occurred.

The authorities remained silent for a long time, not saying what exactly caught fire. There is also no information about this in local pages on social networks, although the whole city sees smoke from the fire.

Koroliov is unofficially called the "space capital of Russia," the city is considered one of the largest scientific and production centers in the Moscow region. Many enterprises and institutes located here are related to the military-industrial complex and the rocket and space industry.

It is noteworthy that on April 21 in Russia there were two major fires at facilities important for the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, one of the main buildings of the Research Institute of the Ministry of Defense on the Russian Federation was on fire.

Also in Russian Belgorod, a freight train unexpectedly derailed.